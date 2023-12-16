Ruhwedel (lower body) was removed from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Ruhwedel has an assist, 18 hits and 14 blocks in 15 contests this season. Although this move indicates that he's available, Ruhwedel might be a healthy scratch Saturday versus Toronto.
