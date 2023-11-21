Ruhwedel (lower body) is considered week-to-week according to coach Mike Sullivan, Pens Inside Scoop reports Tuesday.

Ruhwedel's injury comes at a bad time for the Penguins as Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body) is already on injured reserve. Unless John Ludvig (concussion) is ready to play against the Rangers on Wednesday, Pittsburgh will need to call up a player from the minors to fill out the third pairing. Ty Smith would likely have the inside track though both Taylor Fedun and Xavier Ouellet have NHL experience.