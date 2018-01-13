Ruhwedel (upper body) won't dress for Saturday's matinee against the Red Wings, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Make that seven straight absences for the American defenseman, who's been a futile option in fantasy hockey anyway. Ruhwedel only has three points and a minus-7 rating through 30 games this campaign.

