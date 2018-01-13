Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Out again Saturday
Ruhwedel (upper body) won't dress for Saturday's matinee against the Red Wings, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Make that seven straight absences for the American defenseman, who's been a futile option in fantasy hockey anyway. Ruhwedel only has three points and a minus-7 rating through 30 games this campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Not playing Sunday•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Will be game-time decision Sunday•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Sent to IR•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Week-to-week with upper-body malady•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Status left unclear following early exit•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: In on both goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...