Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Playing in preseason contest
Ruhwedel (upper body) will be in the lineup against Buffalo on Monday.
Ruhwedel is stick in the logjam of blueliner's on one-way deals for the Pens and will need to show the coaching staff something during preseason to avoid ending up on waivers. If the 28-year-old does earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night, he will almost certainly find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.
