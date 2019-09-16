Ruhwedel (upper body) will be in the lineup against Buffalo on Monday.

Ruhwedel is stick in the logjam of blueliner's on one-way deals for the Pens and will need to show the coaching staff something during preseason to avoid ending up on waivers. If the 28-year-old does earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night, he will almost certainly find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.