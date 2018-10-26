Ruhwedel made his first appearance of the 2018-19 campaign in Thursday's clash with Calgary.

Ruhwedel logged 16:26 of ice time, in which he tallied one hit, two blocks and a minus-1 rating. The San Diego native replaced Juuso Riikola in the lineup versus the Flames and will likely have to split time with the youngster until Justin Schultz (lower leg) is cleared to return. At that point, both Ruhwedel and Riikola figure to spend a good chunk of time watching from the press box.