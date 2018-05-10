Ruhwedel failed to notch a single point during the Penguins' 12 postseason contests.

While Ruhwedel's lack of offensive production may have be a concern for some, the coaching staff was likely content to continue utilizing him as a penalty-kill specialist. The blueliner averaged a mere 12:28 of ice time at even strength, but was fourth on the team in shorthanded ice time per game (2:08) -- behind only Kris Letang among defensemen. Although the 28-year-old did spend some time watching from the press box -- and may again periodically in 2018-19 -- he should be on the ice more often than not.