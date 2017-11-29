Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Pointless in 19 straight
Ruhwedel has not registered a point since Oct. 12 against the Lightning, which extends his drought to 19 games.
Despite his lack of offensive production, Ruhwedel has staved off challenges from Ian Cole for a spot in the lineup in the Pens' last three contests. With the blue line healthy, the 27-year-old Ruhwedel will need to do everything coach Mike Sullivan asks of him to avoid being relegated to the press box. Not exactly a prolific scorer, 15 points on the year is likely the high ceiling for the Californian.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...