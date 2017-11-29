Ruhwedel has not registered a point since Oct. 12 against the Lightning, which extends his drought to 19 games.

Despite his lack of offensive production, Ruhwedel has staved off challenges from Ian Cole for a spot in the lineup in the Pens' last three contests. With the blue line healthy, the 27-year-old Ruhwedel will need to do everything coach Mike Sullivan asks of him to avoid being relegated to the press box. Not exactly a prolific scorer, 15 points on the year is likely the high ceiling for the Californian.