Ruhwedel scored on his only shot in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
Ruhwedel is a stay-at-home defenseman averaging a career low in ice time (12:24). His career high in points took place in 2021-22, when he added four goals and nine assists through 78 games. Ruhwedel has a pair of points through 25 contests this season.
