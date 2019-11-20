Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Press box stint continues
Ruhwedel has been stuck in the press box for all 21 of Pittsburgh's games this season.
Ruhwedel was once again watching Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders and continues to wait for his opportunity to play. Juuso Riikola logged a mere 14:50 of ice time versus New York which could be an indication Ruhwedel is going to get a look soon. A potential injury to Justin Schultz (undisclosed) may also serve as a way for the 29-year-old Ruhwedel to see some ice.
More News
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Still waiting for season debut•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Playing in preseason contest•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Re-signs with Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Fails to return to action•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Remains unavailable•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Set to miss Game 3•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.