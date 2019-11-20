Ruhwedel has been stuck in the press box for all 21 of Pittsburgh's games this season.

Ruhwedel was once again watching Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders and continues to wait for his opportunity to play. Juuso Riikola logged a mere 14:50 of ice time versus New York which could be an indication Ruhwedel is going to get a look soon. A potential injury to Justin Schultz (undisclosed) may also serve as a way for the 29-year-old Ruhwedel to see some ice.