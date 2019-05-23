Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Re-signs with Pittsburgh
Ruhwedel (upper body) signed a two-year, $1.4 million contract with the Penguins on Thursday.
Ruhwedel has only totaled 17 points in 96 contests over the past three seasons with Pittsburgh, but his new contract suggests he may be expected to take on a slightly larger role in 2019-20. Either way, the Penguins currently have a logjam at defense, so they'll almost certainly be looking to trade at least one of their blueliners away this offseason. Ruhwedel missed the final 23 games of the 2018-19 campaign due to an upper-body injury, so now that he's been re-signed, he can shift his focus to getting back to 100 percent in time for training camp.
