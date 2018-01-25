Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Ready to rock Thursday
Ruhwedel (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve and is on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
Ruhwedel isn't going to be in the lineup for Thursday's contest, but he'll be ready to play following the upcoming all-star break if coach Mike Sullivan wants to shake things up on the back end. The 27-year-old American has notched one goal and three points in 30 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Out again Saturday•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Not playing Sunday•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Will be game-time decision Sunday•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Sent to IR•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Week-to-week with upper-body malady•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Status left unclear following early exit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...