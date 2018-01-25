Ruhwedel (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve and is on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Ruhwedel isn't going to be in the lineup for Thursday's contest, but he'll be ready to play following the upcoming all-star break if coach Mike Sullivan wants to shake things up on the back end. The 27-year-old American has notched one goal and three points in 30 contests this campaign.