Ruhwedel (upper body) will be back in the lineup Monday against Boston.

Ruhwedel will dress as the seventh defensemen for Pittsburgh in the Winter Classic. Ryan Poehling will be a healthy scratch along with Drew O'Connor. Ruhwedel, who had been out since Dec. 27, has one assist, 10 shots on goal, 15 blocks and 21 hits in 17 games this season.