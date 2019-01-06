Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Recalled from AHL
Ruhwedel was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic reports.
Ruhwedel notched five points during his five-game stint with the minor league Penguins. He will most likely head back to the press box as a healthy scratch now that he's been brought back to Pittsburgh.
