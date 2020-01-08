Play

Ruhwedel registered two blocks, one hit and one shot in 15:09 of ice time versus Vegas on Tuesday.

Ruhwedel remains stuck in a six-game pointless streak, which should come as a surprise considering his minimal ice time and absence from either power-play unit. Once Justin Schultz (lower body) and Brian Dumoulin (ankle) return to the lineup, Ruhwedel will find himself back up in the press box with Juuso Riikola.

