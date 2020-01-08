Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Records two blocks Tuesday
Ruhwedel registered two blocks, one hit and one shot in 15:09 of ice time versus Vegas on Tuesday.
Ruhwedel remains stuck in a six-game pointless streak, which should come as a surprise considering his minimal ice time and absence from either power-play unit. Once Justin Schultz (lower body) and Brian Dumoulin (ankle) return to the lineup, Ruhwedel will find himself back up in the press box with Juuso Riikola.
More News
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Tallies second goal•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Shakes off sickness•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Misses practice due to illness•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Finds back of net Saturday•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Press box stint continues•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Still waiting for season debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.