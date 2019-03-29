Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Remains sidelined
Ruhwedel (upper body) skated ahead of Friday's practice session, but he will miss the evening's clash with Nashville, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Ruhwedel has been sidelined since Feb. 26 versus Columbus due to his upper-body problem. Even once cleared to play, the San Diego native doesn't have much of a shot at a spot in the lineup and will be forced to continue watching from the press box.
