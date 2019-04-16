Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Remains unavailable
Ruhwedel (upper body) is set to miss Game 4 versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
While coach Mike Sullivan certainly would like to have the option of playing Chad Ruhwedel, the defenseman's continued absence isn't going to affect the team or fantasy owners considering he has little chance of breaking into the lineup once given the green light to play.
