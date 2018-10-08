Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Riding bench
Ruhwedel has failed to appear in a game for the Penguins this season.
While it's only two games, Ruhwedel will face an uphill battle to break into the lineup -- especially after the strong training camp performance by Juuso Riikola. In order to avoid losing him on waivers, Pittsburgh is unlikely to send Ruhwedel down either, so the San Diego native seems poised to spend a lot of time in the press box this season.
