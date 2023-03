Ruhwedel netted a goal in a 4-3 victory over Washington on Saturday.

Ruhwedel's marker came midway through the second period to put Pittsburgh ahead 2-0. It was his first goal and fifth point in 42 contests this season. Ruhwedel was held off the scoresheet over his previous seven outings. The 32-year-old defenseman hasn't recorded more than 13 points in a single campaign, so he's never been a significant offensive contributor.