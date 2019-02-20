Ruhwedel's first goal of the season stood as the decisive tally in a 4-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

Ruhwedel lasered a pass from Evgeni Malkin past Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid's stick side. Ruhwedel spent a lot of time in the press box in December and January, but the goal may help him earn steadier minutes. It was his first point in 15 games this year, and he added four shots and two hits in the contest. Ruhwedel is a non-factor for fantasy purposes.