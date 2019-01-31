Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Scratched again
Ruhwedel was once again watching from the press box for Wednesday's clash with Tampa Bay.
Ruhwedel has served as a healthy scratch in the Penguins' last 31 contests and hasn't played an NHL game since Nov. 19 -- he did spent a conditioning stint in the minors. Even with the departure of Jamie Oleksiak to Dallas, Ruhwedel hasn't been able to crack the lineup and will likely fall further down the depth chart once Justin Schultz (lower leg) is cleared to return.
