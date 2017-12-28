Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Sent to IR
Ruhwedel (upper body) was placed on the injured reserve on Thursday.
While his absence may not have much fantasy relevance, Pittsburgh's blue line is littered with injuries, most notably Kris Letang and Justin Schultz. Ruhwedel has just three points in 30 games this season with a minus-7 rating.
