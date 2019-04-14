Ruhwedel (upper body) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Islanders per the NHL's official media site.

Ruhwedel just got back to skating Friday, and was considered a longshot to play in Sunday's contest. Even if the defenseman was healthy enough to play, he won't be breaking into the lineup anytime soon over the likes of Jack Johnson, Marcus Pettersson or Erik Gudbranson.