Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Set to miss some time
Ruhwedel (upper body) is facing an extended absence after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Ruhwedel is longer term with an upper-body injury."
Ruhwedel previously spent much of the season serving as a healthy scratch, but played in the last seven games due to other injuries on the blue line. Now hurt himself, the San Diego native could miss the 20-game mark for the first time since joining the Penguins. Newly acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson figures to take Ruhwedel's spot in the lineup, while Chris Wideman is a candidate to be called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to provide additional depth.
