Ruhwedel (illness) is back to full health ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Although Ruhwedel is feeling better, there's no guarantee he gears up in this contest, as he's been a healthy scratch in 23 of 30 games this year. However, Ruhwedel has played in the last four games, posting a goal, two assists and 19 hits.