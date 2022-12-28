Per Wes Crosby of NHL.com, Ruhwedel (upper body) is still being evaluated, indicating he won't be available for Wednesday's game versus the Red Wings.

Ruhwedel will miss at least one contest with the upper-body injury he sustained during Tuesday's loss to the Islanders. With Ruhwedel sidelined, look for Ty Smith or Mark Friedman to enter the lineup against Detroit.