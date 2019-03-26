Ruhwedel (upper body) took a twirl on the ice ahead of Tuesday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Ruhwedel is progressing according to coach Mike Sullivan, but the fact that he is not yet practicing with the team likely means he remains week-to-week. Still, Pittsburgh has a few days off before Friday's clash with Nashville, which should give the San Diego native time to work with the team if he is cleared to return to practice. Even once given the green light to play, the blueliner is unlikely to break into the lineup and figures to continue watching from the press box.