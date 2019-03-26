Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Skates prior to practice
Ruhwedel (upper body) took a twirl on the ice ahead of Tuesday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Ruhwedel is progressing according to coach Mike Sullivan, but the fact that he is not yet practicing with the team likely means he remains week-to-week. Still, Pittsburgh has a few days off before Friday's clash with Nashville, which should give the San Diego native time to work with the team if he is cleared to return to practice. Even once given the green light to play, the blueliner is unlikely to break into the lineup and figures to continue watching from the press box.
More News
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Set to miss some time•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Injury specified as upper body•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Joins cohort of injured blueliners•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Scores rare game-winning goal•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Scratched again•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Recalled from AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...