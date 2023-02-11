Ruhwedel notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Ruhwedel has been a scratch on occasion this season, but he's played in every game in 2023. He snapped a 27-game point drought with a secondary helper on Bryan Rust's third-period tally. Ruhwedel has just two assists through 32 contests overall while logging a small role on the Penguins' third pairing. While he's added 61 hits and 32 blocked shots, the 32-year-old is a non-factor in most fantasy formats.