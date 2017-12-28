Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Status left unclear following early exit
Coach Mike Sullivan offered no update on Ruhwedel's status after he left early during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jackets.
Ruhwedel logged just 10:03 of ice time prior to leaving, recording three shots on goal before to his exit. Though there was no further information on his departure after the contest, more information should arrive preceding Friday's game against the Hurricanes.
