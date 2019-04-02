Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Stays home for road clash
Ruhwedel (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's matchup with Detroit, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Ruhwedel wasn't able to get on the ice back in Pittsburgh, which is an indication he is still a ways off from returning to action. At this point, fantasy owners should probably consider the blueliner out for the final two games of the regular season as well. Even once cleared to play, the San Diego native will be hard pressed to crack the Pens' lineup over Zach Trotman or Marcus Pettersson.
More News
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Not in lineup•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Remains sidelined•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Skates prior to practice•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Set to miss some time•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Injury specified as upper body•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Joins cohort of injured blueliners•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...