Ruhwedel (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's matchup with Detroit, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Ruhwedel wasn't able to get on the ice back in Pittsburgh, which is an indication he is still a ways off from returning to action. At this point, fantasy owners should probably consider the blueliner out for the final two games of the regular season as well. Even once cleared to play, the San Diego native will be hard pressed to crack the Pens' lineup over Zach Trotman or Marcus Pettersson.