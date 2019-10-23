Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Still waiting for season debut
Ruhwedel has yet to play in a game for the Penguins this season.
Ruhwedel is one of nine defensemen currently on the 23-man roster and the only one who hasn't gotten into at least one game. The emergence of John Marino has further complicated the situation, combined with the fact that Ruhwedel or Juuso Riikola would need to be placed on waivers to move down to the minors. At some point, the Penguins figure to try to move a blueliner, which could open the door for Ruhwedel to get some minutes.
