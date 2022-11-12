Ruhwedel registered an assist to complement a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ruhwedel's playing time has diminished, in no small part because the Penguins appear committed to fast-tracking the development of Pierre-Olivier Joseph, a first-round (No. 23 overall) draft pick from 2017, who wound up in Pittsburgh as part of the Phil Kessell trade. However, Joseph is currently dealing with an upper-body injury, and the Pens prioritized work for Ruhwedel ahead of AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton call-up Mark Friedman, at least for the latest contest.