Ruhwedel (undisclosed) was injured in the third period of Monday's 3-0 win over Seattle.

Head coach Mike Sullivan wasn't able to provide an update on Ruhwedel's status following the contest. The 33-year-old defender left the game after taking a hit from behind from Eeli Tolvanen. It's unclear at this time if Ruhwedel will be available to play Saturday versus Vegas.