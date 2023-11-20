Ruhwedel left Sunday's game against Vegas with a lower-body injury and did not return.
Ruhwedel logged 10:46 of ice time and two hits before exiting the contest. Head coach Mike Sullivan did not have an update ready on the veteran blueliner after the game. Ruhwedel has one assist in 15 games this season.
