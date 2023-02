Ruhwedel recorded two assists in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

The veteran defenseman was in and out of the lineup due to injury and went 27 games without getting onto the scoresheet from mid-November through the All-Star break, but he's suddenly produced three helpers in his last three games. Ruhwedel has never had more than 13 points in an NHL season, however, and 2022-23 doesn't figure to break that pattern given his lack of power-play time and bottom-pairing role.