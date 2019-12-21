Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Tallies second goal
Ruhwedel scored his a goal and posted a plus-1 rating in a 5-2 victory over the Oilers on Friday.
The 29-year-old opened the scoring Friday night with a shot from the point that sneaked through a screen and beat Mike Smith. It was Ruhwedel's second goal of 2019-20, which ties a career high with still half a season to go. Ruhwedel has plenty of time to score his third goal, but his scoring pace should decrease because his 10.5 shooting percentage is unsustainable. Overall, he has two goals and four points with an even rating in 12 games this season.
