Ruhwedel (lower body) has begun skating and joined the Penguins on their three-game road trip, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports Monday.

Ruhwedel isn't expected to be in action against the Flyers on Monday but could be an option later in the trip if he is cleared to practice with the team. Even if he does receive medical clearance, the blueliner is far from a lock to crack the lineup ahead of Ryan Shea or John Ludvig.