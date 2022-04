Ruhwedel crafted a goal and an assist to complement a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-2 rout against the Red Wings.

Ruhwedel made his only shot count in this one, as he caught goalie Thomas Greiss completely out of position. He also posted a secondary apple on an Evgeni Malkin goal which culminated in his first two-point effort of the season. The physical blueliner has four goals, nine assists, 77 blocked shots and 140 hits with three games remaining in the regular season.