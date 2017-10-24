Ruhwedel is averaging a mere 12:40 of ice time, primarily observing the game from the bench.

Considering most defensemen log closer to 20 minutes than 10 minutes per game, Ruhwedel's minimal utilization stands out. The 27-year-old could face the prospect of being bumped from the game-day lineup entirely once Matt Hunwick (concussion) is cleared to return to action. Unless he can up his minutes, Ruhwedel won't offer much in terms of fantasy value -- even in deeper formats.