Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Week-to-week with upper-body malady
Ruhwedel is considered week-to-week after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
The news effectively rules Ruhwedel out for the Pens' next three outings. In 30 outings this season, the defenseman has been limited to a mere three points, so few fantasy owners should feel a significant impact from his absence. The team already recalled Frank Corrado to help stabilize the blue line, but could call-up an additional player if it decides to place Ruhwedel on injured reserve.
