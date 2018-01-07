Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Will be game-time decision Sunday
Ruhwedel (upper body) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Bruins.
Ruhwedel hasn't played since Dec. 27 against Columbus, but he's still on injured reserve so he'll need to be activated before game time. The Penguins have six healthy defensemen and Brian Dumoulin (concussion) is a game-time decision as well, so there's less incentive to activate Ruhwedel, who has just one goal and two assists through 30 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Sent to IR•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Week-to-week with upper-body malady•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Status left unclear following early exit•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: In on both goals in loss•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Pointless in 19 straight•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Watching from bench•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...