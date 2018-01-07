Ruhwedel (upper body) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Bruins.

Ruhwedel hasn't played since Dec. 27 against Columbus, but he's still on injured reserve so he'll need to be activated before game time. The Penguins have six healthy defensemen and Brian Dumoulin (concussion) is a game-time decision as well, so there's less incentive to activate Ruhwedel, who has just one goal and two assists through 30 games.