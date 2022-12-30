Ruhwedel (upper body) won't play Friday against New Jersey.
Ruhwedel also missed Wednesday's game versus Detroit because of the injury. He has an assist in 17 contests this season. Ty Smith is set to make his Penguins' debut on the third pairing with Brian Dumoulin.
