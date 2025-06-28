Tretheway was the 73rd overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Like several of his US NTDP teammates, Trethewey didn't do much this season to raise his draft stock. He was very inconsistent in all phases of the game, looking like a potential top four NHL defender at times and nothing more than minor league roster depth at others. Trethewey's decision making with the puck is a concern and he often seems to be caught out of position in all three zones. Working in Trethewey's favor is the fact he won't be 18 years of age until early August. He's been on the map as a legitimate prospect for quite a while, so perhaps this is nothing more than an identity crisis at the worst possible time. The Maryland native will get a chance to work through his issues at Boston University in the fall.