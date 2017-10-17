Play

The Penguins reassigned Summers to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Ian Cole was cleared for action Tuesday after missing three games due to a mouth injury, so Pittsburgh is no longer in needs of Summers' services as a depth defender. The 29-year-old American will, however, continue to be one of the first players the Penguins turn to when they're dealing with injuries at defense this season.

