Play

The Penguins recalled Summers from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has back-to-back away games Wednesday and Thursday this week, so Summers will slot in as the Penguins' seventh defenseman during their abbreviated road trip. The 29-year-old American will likely be returned to the minors ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Panthers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories