The Penguins assigned Wideman to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

After trading for Wideman before Monday's deadline, the Penguins immediately sent him to the minors. They only have six healthy defensemen on the roster along with an assortment of injured starters including Kris Letang (upper body), Olli Maata (shoulder) and Brian Dumoulin (concussion). Wideman may be recalled later in the season to add depth for a playoff run.