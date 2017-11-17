Penguins' Clayton Phillips: Joins Team USA
Phillips will attend the World Junior A Challenge with Team USA in December.
Phillips will get the opportunity to showcase the skills that made him worth a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. The University of Minnesota commit has tallied three goals and four helpers through his first 10 games of the USHL season. The 18-year-old is a long way off from making his NHL debut, so probably should only be taken by fantasy owners in the deepest of keeper formats.
