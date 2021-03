Ceci scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers. He also added two hits and one block with a plus-2 rating.

Ceci joined the play to finish off a 4-on-2 rush, giving the Penguins a 4-2 lead with 7:52 remaining in the third period. It was Ceci's second goal of the season and his first since Jan. 28. The first-year Penguin has six points and 10 PIM in 18 games.