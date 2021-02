Ceci collected two assists and was plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Capitals. He also provided three shots and three blocks.

Ceci was in on a pair of go-ahead tallies, including Jake Guentzel's game-winner midway through the second period. He also drew an assist on Brandon Tanev's goal that had given the Penguins a 2-1 edge midway through the first period. Ceci has contributed a goal and four assists through his first 10 games in Pittsburgh.