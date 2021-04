Ceci managed an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Ceci has been warm on offense lately with a goal and five helpers in his last eight games. The 27-year-old blueliner has 12 points in 39 contests overall -- much better than the eight points he produced in 56 outings for the Maple Leafs last year. In non-scoring production, Ceci has a plus-15 rating, 41 shots on goal, 57 hits, 54 blocked shots and 10 PIM.