Ceci penned a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Penguins on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Ceci appeared in 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season, notching eight points while posting a plus-7 rating. The 26-year-old blueliner will compete with Chad Ruhwedel for ice time on Pittsburgh's bottom pairing in 2020-21, so don't expect him to be a viable fantasy option.